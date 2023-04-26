DH Toon | Congress rule will bring riots to Karnataka, says Amit Shah

DH Toon | Congress rule will bring 'riots' to Karnataka

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Apr 26 2023, 07:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 07:04 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said if the Congress comes to power in Karnataka, dynastic politics will be at an all-time high in the state and it will be 'afflicted with riots.'

The former BJP chief also said the development of the state will be in "reverse gear" if the Congress forms the government.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
BJP
Congress
Amit Shah
DH Toon
DH Cartoon

