DH Toon | Congress rule will bring riots to Karnataka, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said if the Congress comes to power in Karnataka, dynastic politics will be at an all-time high in the state and it will be 'afflicted with riots.'
The former BJP chief also said the development of the state will be in "reverse gear" if the Congress forms the government.
