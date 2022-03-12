DH Toon | Cong, the butt of jokes on social media

DH Toon | Congress, the butt of jokes on social media

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Mar 12 2022, 03:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2022, 03:27 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Congress's rout in all the five states in the assembly polls has opened the party to memes and jokes on social media with the best being reserved for its leaders Rahul Gandhi and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Read more

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Congress
Social media

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Cong, the butt of jokes on social media

DH Toon | Cong, the butt of jokes on social media

Open Sesame | Ukraine war and its effects

Open Sesame | Ukraine war and its effects

These teens mean business

These teens mean business

Apps and oranges: Behind Apple’s trademark ‘bullying’

Apps and oranges: Behind Apple’s trademark ‘bullying’

Two years of Covid: The rights and wrongs

Two years of Covid: The rights and wrongs

Home for disabled near Kharkiv hit by Russian strikes

Home for disabled near Kharkiv hit by Russian strikes

Teary-eyed parents greet Ukraine returnees at airport

Teary-eyed parents greet Ukraine returnees at airport

 