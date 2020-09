A day after actor-turned-BJP MP Ravi Kishan raised the issue of drug abuse in the film industry in Lok Sabha, actress-turned Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday said that it was a "shame" that people who are benefited from the sector are "biting the hands that feed them".

