DH Toon | Consult petrol pump guy over fuel price hike!

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Jul 01 2021, 05:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 05:31 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

As the prices of petrol and diesel touch record highs, Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar has highlighted the advantages of cycling and said the government was spending tax revenue earned from petroleum fuels for the benefit of the poor.

Congress on Wednesday continued its attack on the Narendra Modi government over the rise in fuel prices with its top leader Rahul Gandhi saying the long queues for public transport are not just due to Covid restrictions but also due to surging petrol and diesel prices.

