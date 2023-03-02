DH Toon | Cooking gas gets costlier

In a further pinch to consumers' pockets, prices of cooking gas were raised on Wednesday for households as well as commercial use.
Price for a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder increased by Rs 50 while that of a 19-kg commercial LPG cyinder rose by Rs 350, effective March 1.
