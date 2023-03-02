DH Toon | Cooking gas gets costlier

DH Toon | Cooking gas gets costlier

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Mar 02 2023, 06:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 06:43 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

In a further pinch to consumers' pockets, prices of cooking gas were raised on Wednesday for households as well as commercial use.

Price for a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder increased by Rs 50 while that of a 19-kg commercial LPG cyinder rose by Rs 350, effective March 1.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
LPG
LPG Price Hike
India News

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Cooking gas gets costlier

DH Toon | Cooking gas gets costlier

What is China's game plan in Ukraine?

What is China's game plan in Ukraine?

Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy

Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy

Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit

Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit

Asia's longest cycle race kicks off from Kashmir

Asia's longest cycle race kicks off from Kashmir

Family of late Kobe Bryant awarded $29M in photos case

Family of late Kobe Bryant awarded $29M in photos case

Tinubu is Nigeria's president-elect after disputed poll

Tinubu is Nigeria's president-elect after disputed poll

DH Toon | 'Identify 10 problems that AI can solve': PM

DH Toon | 'Identify 10 problems that AI can solve': PM

Surgeons must push for robots in OTs

Surgeons must push for robots in OTs

Netanyahu is shattering Israeli society

Netanyahu is shattering Israeli society

 