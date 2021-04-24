DH Toon | Cough! Gasp! State hospitals run out of oxygen

DH Toon | Cough! Gasp! Hospitals run out of oxygen

Oxygen shortage and a hospital fire claimed the lives of 39 Covid patients in New Delhi and Maharashtra on Friday. 

While 25 patients at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi died on Friday for want of oxygen, in yet another pandemic-related tragedy in Maharashtra, 14 people died as a fire broke out in a Covid hospital in Virar in Palghar district, 80 km from Mumbai.

