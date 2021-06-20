DH Toon | Countrymen, learn to survive on water alone

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  Jun 20 2021
  • updated: Jun 20 2021, 07:23 ist

India and its citizens are now cornered on various fronts -- the fear of the coronavirus, the struggle to get the vaccine, the rising petrol and diesel prices, and many more. Critics have rested the blame for the failures largely on PM Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP. As for the country's citizens, they seem to have been left to fend for themselves. 

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Narendra Modi
Cartoon

