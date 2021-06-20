India and its citizens are now cornered on various fronts -- the fear of the coronavirus, the struggle to get the vaccine, the rising petrol and diesel prices, and many more. Critics have rested the blame for the failures largely on PM Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP. As for the country's citizens, they seem to have been left to fend for themselves.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
DH Toon | Countrymen, learn to survive on water alone
Real, smart makeover beckons Cubbon Park after decades
Bolsonaro's most controversial coronavirus quotes
Classical is a hoax word, says T M Krishna
Dinosaur footprints from 110 mn years ago found in UK
Covid toll on couples: Even death couldn't part them