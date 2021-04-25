DH Toon | Covid SOS! To whom it may concern!

DH Toon | Covid SOS! To whom it may concern!

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 25 2021, 05:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 05:43 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

India’s coronavirus second wave is rapidly sliding into a devastating crisis, with hospitals unbearably full, oxygen supplies running low, desperate people dying in line waiting to see doctors — and mounting evidence that the actual death toll is far higher than officially reported.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
India
DH Cartoon

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Covid SOS! To whom it may concern!

DH Toon | Covid SOS! To whom it may concern!

Pandemic a shot in the arm for anti-vaccine movement

Pandemic a shot in the arm for anti-vaccine movement

5Ms for emerging out of the second Covid-19 wave

5Ms for emerging out of the second Covid-19 wave

These states will be offering Covid vaccines for free

These states will be offering Covid vaccines for free

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

Imagine, surgery without a scar

Imagine, surgery without a scar

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

In Pics | India struggles to breathe amid oxygen crisis

In Pics | India struggles to breathe amid oxygen crisis

 