DH Toon | Cow urine used as unproven treatment for Covid-19

As Covid-19 cases rise, so do myths about coronavirus cure. From onion to rock salt and tea to cow dung, Indians are mouthing suggestions on a daily basis to cure the disease, which is claiming over 4,000 lives and infecting a little less than three lakh cases daily.

BJP MP Pragya Thakur has again kicked up a row by presenting herself as the evidence of how cow urine can fight Covid-19, a remark that led to severe criticism on social media.

Rajya Sabha MP from BSP Danish Ali slammed the "unscientific and illogical" statement from the BJP MP which said that drinking cow urine saved her from Covid-19.

