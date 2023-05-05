DH Toon | Credibility of wrestlers' protest at stake as they allowed politicians, says Meenakshi Lekhi

The BJP continued to brazen it out on the wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar, and a day after women wrestlers’ complained that they were manhandled by Delhi police at the protest site at midnight late on Thursday, the party fielded Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi to take on the matter.

Lekhi said that the credibility of the protests of the wrestlers was at stake since they allowed amidst them politicians who have been accused of corruption.

Her comments came hours after the women wrestlers, on Thursday night, accused an inebriated policeman of physically manhandling them.

Read more