DH Toon | 'Credibility of wrestlers' protest at stake'

DH Toon | Credibility of wrestlers' protest at stake as they allowed politicians, says Meenakshi Lekhi

DHNS 
DHNS ,
  • May 05 2023, 06:42 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 07:23 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The BJP continued to brazen it out on the wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar, and a day after women wrestlers’ complained that they were manhandled by Delhi police at the protest site at midnight late on Thursday, the party fielded Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi to take on the matter.

Lekhi said that the credibility of the protests of the wrestlers was at stake since they allowed amidst them politicians who have been accused of corruption. 

Her comments came hours after the women wrestlers, on Thursday night, accused an inebriated policeman of physically manhandling them. 

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Meenakshi Lekhi
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
WFI
Wrestlers
DH Toon

Related videos

What's Brewing

UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies

UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies

Maharaja Suite tribute to Air India's iconic Maharaja

Maharaja Suite tribute to Air India's iconic Maharaja

When Priyanka Chopra went into 'deep depression'

When Priyanka Chopra went into 'deep depression'

Alleged Bajrang Dal members attack Cong office in MP

Alleged Bajrang Dal members attack Cong office in MP

CRPF trooper from Bihar win hearts with Kashmiri songs

CRPF trooper from Bihar win hearts with Kashmiri songs

'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' re-releasing in theatres

'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' re-releasing in theatres

Coronation gown spotlights Queen Camilla's style

Coronation gown spotlights Queen Camilla's style

 