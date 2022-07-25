DH Toon | 'Decathlon medal' for the common man

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to India's first individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, the country on Sunday rejoiced Neeraj Chopra's landmark silver medal at the World Athletics Championships, calling it a "special moment".
