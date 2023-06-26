DH Toon | 'Declared' Emergency gathers condemnation

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  Jun 26 2023
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 06:35 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

BJP leaders on June 25 observed the 48th anniversary of the Emergency imposed by then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1975. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the Congress which imposed the Emergency was now falsely accusing the BJP government of suppressing democracy. Describing the Emergency, which was imposed on this day in 1975 by the Indira Gandhi government, as "the dark phase of Indian democracy", the senior BJP leader said, "I was jailed for 16 months and kept in isolation for about two-and-half months during the Emergency.... Many innocents were kept in jails."

"But today the Congress party is falsely accusing the BJP government of suppressing democracy...if the BJP was strangulating democracy then how was it possible for the Congress to form governments in states like Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan," he said.

