DH Toon | Deft moves, walkouts: Parliament's Monsoon Session comes to an end

The 10-day Monsoon Session of Parliament ended on a bitter note on Wednesday amid a boycott by the opposition over suspension of its eight members for unruly behaviour in the Rajya Sabha.

Read more



China, Rajnath Singh said in Parliament, made “provocative military manoeuvres” on August 29/30 in an attempt to change the status quo in the south bank area of Pangong Lake at a time when the two sides were engaged in military and diplomatic talks to de-escalate tensions.

The defence minister said there was a mismatch between what China says and does.

“Unki kathani aur karni alag hai (their actions are at variance with their words),” he said, reflecting the mistrust that the Indian armed forces have with the PLA at the moment.

Read more