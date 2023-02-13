DH Toon | Delhi-Jaipur distance comes down to 3 hrs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 246-km Delhi to Jaipur stretch of the 1,386-km Delhi to Mumbai mega expressway.
The first stage of the expressway would cut down travel time betweenthe national capital and Jaipur, to just 3.5 hours.
