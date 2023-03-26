DH Toon | 'Democracy in Danger' indeed

Satish Kumar
Satish Kumar,
  • Mar 26 2023, 08:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 08:13 ist
Credit: Satish Kumar

The Lok Sabha Secretariat disqualified Gandhi as MP from Wayanad in Kerala a day after a Surat court convicted him in a 2019 criminal defamation case for his remark "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

The Congress has said it will fight the matter politically and legally, while the BJP has said the decision to disqualify Gandhi was a legal one and not a political call."In PM (Narendra) Modi's New India, opposition leaders have become the prime target of BJP! While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted into the Cabinet, opposition leaders are disqualified for their speeches," she tweeted.

What's Brewing

