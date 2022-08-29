DH Toon | 'Demolition derby'

Nine years after a residents association went to court over the illegally built Supertech twin towers, a series of controlled explosions reduced the 100-metre tall structures to a mountain of rubble – watched by thousands from surrounding rooftops and lakhs on live television.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The long road ahead for colonial reparations
Back to recycling for the planet
NASA's mega moon rocket ready for liftoff
‘Early cyber hygiene adoption key in cyber security’
Up for a cricket? Experts want Indians to expand palate
Last moments of twin tower evacuation & a sleeping man
Why JK Rowling skipped the 'Harry Potter' reunion
Two-day poetry festival gets off to a colourful start
UAE's perspiring pooches get air-conditioned workout
In Pics: Supertech's twin towers razed to the ground