DH Toon | Distract people with new bad news everyday – that's our policy!

Fuel prices continued their upward streak on a fourth straight day to touch fresh lifetime highs across the country on the back of a rally in international oil prices.

Petrol price was hiked by 30 paise in Delhi to reach Rs 103.54 per litre, while diesel price was increased by 35 paise to Rs 92.12 per litre. Mumbai saw petrol price soaring to Rs 109.54 per litre, up 29 paise, while diesel costs Rs 99.92 a litre in the financial capital.

In Kolkata, petrol surged to a record Rs 104.23 per litre and diesel Rs 95.23 a litre, while in Chennai, petrol price stood at Rs 101.01 per litre and diesel at Rs 96 a litre.

