DH Toon | Do-it-yourself Olympic medal ceremony inspired by Indian government?

DH Toon | DIY Olympic medal ceremony inspired by govt?

to be precise

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 17 2021, 00:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 04:40 ist
Cartoon by Sajith Kumar. Updated

Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics will put their medals around their own necks to protect against spreading the coronavirus.

The “very significant change” to traditional medal ceremonies in the 339 events was revealed Wednesday by International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach.

"The medals will not be given around the neck,” Bach told international media on a conference call from Tokyo.

Tokyo Olympics
Olympics
Tokyo 2020

