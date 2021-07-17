DH Toon | Do-it-yourself Olympic medal ceremony inspired by Indian government?

Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics will put their medals around their own necks to protect against spreading the coronavirus.
The “very significant change” to traditional medal ceremonies in the 339 events was revealed Wednesday by International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach.
"The medals will not be given around the neck,” Bach told international media on a conference call from Tokyo.
