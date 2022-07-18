DH Toon | Don't ask me why I came to Parliament now?

DH Toon | Don't ask me why I arrived at Parliament now?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 18 2022, 05:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2022, 05:00 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Around 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs on Monday will vote on choose the next President of India with the ruling NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu all set to romp home comfortably after parties holding around 60 per cent of votes in the electoral college pledging support to her over her rival Yashwant Sinha.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Monsoon Session
India News
Indian Politics
Parliament
DH Toon
DH Cartoon

What's Brewing

PES students design smartwatch for pets

PES students design smartwatch for pets

'War is war' but Ukraine sushi bar serves lunch on time

'War is war' but Ukraine sushi bar serves lunch on time

Jawans help woman deliver baby on river bank

Jawans help woman deliver baby on river bank

Five luxury trains that redefine happy journeys

Five luxury trains that redefine happy journeys

Amarnath deaths show fragility of Himalayan ecosystem

Amarnath deaths show fragility of Himalayan ecosystem

Despite efforts, city’s underpasses drown in downpour

Despite efforts, city’s underpasses drown in downpour

Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India

Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India

Alia, Ranbir call 'Kesariya' song their couple song

Alia, Ranbir call 'Kesariya' song their couple song

 