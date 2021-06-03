DH Toon | Don't worry! Mandir wahi ban raha hai!

DH Toon | Don't worry! Mandir wahi ban raha hai!

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Jun 03 2021, 23:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2021, 05:16 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

It appeared to be smooth sailing towards a second massive assembly poll victory in 2022 for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh — until the second wave of Covid-19 struck the country and its most populous state.

