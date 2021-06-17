With the government claiming that microblogging site Twitter has lost legal protection for third-party content, Uttar Pradesh Police have filed a case against the social media giant over tweets that they say "attempted to stoke communal hatred".
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
North Korea ramps up recycling amid sanctions, Covid-19
Taj Mahal reopens its doors to public after 2 months
China offers glimpse of Tibetan life without Dalai Lama
Last hope for Covid-battered Chennai zoo is the govt
MacKenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries
Why is everyone so obsessed with going to Mars?
You'll need -ve RT-PCR report to enter these states/UTs
Putin and Biden won't be friends but see path together
'Are you back with us?': Eriksen doctor recalls ordeal
DH Toon | 'Don't worry we have an orange tick'