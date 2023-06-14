DH Toon | Dorsey vs Modi govt

The "false" allegations made by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey were an attempt to cover up past misdeeds and Twitter's internal communications had exposed that the platform was "misused and there was bias and tinkering”, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said here on Tuesday.
Dorsey, who quit as Twitter CEO in 2021, claimed in an interview Indian government "pressured" the company with threats of a shutdown and raids on employees if it did not comply with requests to take down posts and restrict accounts, a charge rubbished by the government.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades
Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism
Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands
MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark
Water contamination ailing Kalyana Karnataka region
Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US
UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi
Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract