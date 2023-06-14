DH Toon | Dorsey vs Modi govt

The "false" allegations made by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey were an attempt to cover up past misdeeds and Twitter's internal communications had exposed that the platform was "misused and there was bias and tinkering”, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said here on Tuesday.

Dorsey, who quit as Twitter CEO in 2021, claimed in an interview Indian government "pressured" the company with threats of a shutdown and raids on employees if it did not comply with requests to take down posts and restrict accounts, a charge rubbished by the government.

