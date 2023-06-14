DH Toon | Dorsey vs Modi govt

DH Toon | Dorsey vs Modi govt

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 14 2023, 06:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 06:54 ist

The "false" allegations made by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey were an attempt to cover up past misdeeds and Twitter's internal communications had exposed that the platform was "misused and there was bias and tinkering”, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said here on Tuesday.

Dorsey, who quit as Twitter CEO in 2021, claimed in an interview Indian government "pressured" the company with threats of a shutdown and raids on employees if it did not comply with requests to take down posts and restrict accounts, a charge rubbished by the government.

 

Read More...

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
Jack Dorsey
BJP
Narendra Modi
Twitter

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

Water contamination ailing Kalyana Karnataka region

Water contamination ailing Kalyana Karnataka region

Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US

Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US

UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi

UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

 