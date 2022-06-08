DH Toon | Dress code to identify fringe from the party

DH Toon | Dress code to identify fringe from the party

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 08 2022, 06:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2022, 06:51 ist

As the diplomatic furore over derogatory comments on Prophet Mohammed escalated, the Bharatiya Janata Party directed its spokesperson to not stoke any further hatred on public platforms. The party issued guidelines to this effect. 

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
BJP

What's Brewing

India likely to reintroduce cheetah by August

India likely to reintroduce cheetah by August

Nothing comes easy: Ayan Mukerji on 'Brahmastra'

Nothing comes easy: Ayan Mukerji on 'Brahmastra'

Depp spends $62,000 on Indian feast to celebrate win

Depp spends $62,000 on Indian feast to celebrate win

In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats

In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats

Food allergy may cut Covid infection risk by 50%: Study

Food allergy may cut Covid infection risk by 50%: Study

India ranks lowest in environmental performance index

India ranks lowest in environmental performance index

 