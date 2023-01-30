DH Toon | EAM calls Lord Krishna greatest diplomat

DH Toon | EAM calls Lord Krishna, Hanuman world's greatest diplomat

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jan 30 2023, 07:04 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 07:04 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said Lord Krishna and Lord Hanuman were the greatest diplomats of the world.

He was speaking on Saturday while interacting with the audience in Maharashtra's Pune city in a question-answer session during the launch of Bharat Marg, the Marathi translation of his book The India Way.

Jaishankar said, "Lord Shri Krishna and Lord Hanuman were the greatest diplomats of the world. I am saying this very seriously." If one looks at them in the perspective of diplomacy, what situation they were in, what mission was given to them, how they had handled the situation, he said. "Hanumanji, he had gone ahead of the mission, he had contacted Goddess Sita, burnt Lanka...he was a multi-purpose diplomat," Jaishankar said.
 

