DH Toon | Economic weakness in a growing economy

DH Toon | Economic weakness in a growing economy

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 09 2022, 04:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 04:55 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Despite becoming the fifth largest national economy in the world (leaving out the US state of California, whose GSDP is currently the fifth largest in the world and is all set to take the fourth position – just behind US, China and Japan -- from Germany, pushing the latter to the fifth), India continues to have the largest concentration of the world’s poor, estimated at 159.8 million to 192.8 million people in 2020 using the international poverty line of PPP $2.15 a day as per a World Bank report (PPP stands for purchasing power parity).

Rather than attacking reports and studies with adverse findings as the handiwork of anti-nationals and Urban Naxals, the government should note and address the growing poverty, inequality, agrarian distress, and unemployment about which even RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale expressed concern recently. As rightly said, growth without equity is not sustainable. The Modi government appears to be waking up from its deep slumber, as seen from its recent Rozgar (Job) Mela promising 10 lakh jobs over the next one and a half years, although in 2014 he had promised two crore jobs per year.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
EWS
economically weaker sections
Economy
India News

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Economic weakness in a growing economy

DH Toon | Economic weakness in a growing economy

The pages of procrastination

The pages of procrastination

Gita shows the way to control your ego

Gita shows the way to control your ego

Rajasthan teacher changes gender to marry student

Rajasthan teacher changes gender to marry student

Mithali Raj keeps options open for women's IPL

Mithali Raj keeps options open for women's IPL

Zelenskyy hints at possibile peace talks with Russia

Zelenskyy hints at possibile peace talks with Russia

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at centre of S Korean row

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at centre of S Korean row

'Sisterhood' of Muslim women unite football, faith

'Sisterhood' of Muslim women unite football, faith

 