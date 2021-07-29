Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Basavaraj Bommai on taking oath as the new chief minister of Karnataka and said he brings with him rich legislative and administrative experience.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | 'Even one day is a long time in politics!'
Basavaraj Bommai at the helm, faces challenges
How the Olympics captures athletic performances
Did you know? Stars too have their 'mid-life crisis'
Sponge structures may be Earth's oldest animal life
A hand sanitiser that you can wear like a wristwatch?
Women triumphant in Tokyo as Biles talks mental health
In Pics | Father-son duos who occupied CM’s chair
ICC T20I Rankings: Kohli, Rahul maintain top 10 spots
Swimming is good for your brain