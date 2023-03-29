DH Toon | Rahul to find place in people's hearts?

DH Toon | Eviction notice: Rahul Gandhi to find place in people's hearts?

DHNS,
  • Mar 29 2023, 07:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 07:39 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

A day after he was given one-month time to vacate his official bungalow following his disqualification as an MP, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he will abide by the directions, refusing to seek an extension to stay there. Rahul wrote to Lok Sabha Secretariat Deputy Secretary Mohit Rajan that he has received the letter regarding the cancellation of his accommodation at 12, Tughlak Lane.

