DH Toon | Eviction notice: Rahul Gandhi to find place in people's hearts?

A day after he was given one-month time to vacate his official bungalow following his disqualification as an MP, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he will abide by the directions, refusing to seek an extension to stay there. Rahul wrote to Lok Sabha Secretariat Deputy Secretary Mohit Rajan that he has received the letter regarding the cancellation of his accommodation at 12, Tughlak Lane.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bengaluru society's rules for bachelors irks netizens
Was pushed into corner in Bollywood: Priyanka Chopra
Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?
HC turns to ChatGPT for view on bail in murder case
LGBTQ+ Rights | A case for marriage equality
From worker to AIADMK's boss, EPS has come a long way