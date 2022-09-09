DH Toon: 'Farewell to India's colonial past'

DH Toon: 'Farewell to India's colonial past'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar
  Sep 09 2022
  • updated: Sep 09 2022, 06:32 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said if India had followed the path shown by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, then it would have reached new heights and asserted that Rajpath, a symbol of "slavery" during the British Raj has now been consigned to history.

Speaking after unveiling a 28-feet statue of Netaji and inaugurating Kartavya Path, the stretch of road from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate earlier known as Rajpath, Modi said the renaming has given the country new energy and inspiration.

