Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said if India had followed the path shown by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, then it would have reached new heights and asserted that Rajpath, a symbol of "slavery" during the British Raj has now been consigned to history.
Speaking after unveiling a 28-feet statue of Netaji and inaugurating Kartavya Path, the stretch of road from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate earlier known as Rajpath, Modi said the renaming has given the country new energy and inspiration.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon: 'Farewell to India's colonial past'
Speak Out: September 9, 2022
The queen in pop culture
Dogs save the Queen: The monarch and her corgis
Key moments in Queen Elizabeth II's reign
Cong padyatris to spend nights in containers on trucks
Kohli ends drought with his maiden T20I ton
'Gaddi' dogs: Army's best friend on the LoC in Kashmir
Congress leaders begin 3,570-km padyatra to unite India
Miandad to Naseem: Pakistan's five six-shooting heroes