DH Toon | 'A true reformist, he never cared for MSPs!'

DH Toon | Farmers' Protest: 'A true reformist, he never cared for MSPs!'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 18 2020, 07:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 07:27 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak about the "beneficial provisions" of the new farm laws during his virtual address to the farmers of Madhya Pradesh on Friday as part of a state-level programme, a senior official said.

Read more

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar wrote an open letter to farmers reassuring the MSP and listing pro-farmer steps taken by the Modi government in the last six years.

With the Supreme Court now taking note of the farmer agitation and the Centre's strategy of "no repeal and fresh appeal" strategy not working, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar wrote a letter to farmers giving a fresh assurance about the continuance of minimum support price (MSP) after Home Minister Amit Shah huddled with senior ministers and BJP general secretaries to find a way out of the stalemate.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Cartoon
Farmers Protest
Farm Bills
Narendra Modi
Madhya Pradesh
Narendra Singh Tomar
MSP

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'A true reformist, he never cared for MSPs!'

DH Toon | 'A true reformist, he never cared for MSPs!'

Who decides administration of Covid-19 vaccine in US?

Who decides administration of Covid-19 vaccine in US?

Gravitational waves probe exotic matter in dead stars

Gravitational waves probe exotic matter in dead stars

She saved thousands of friends before Covid killed her

She saved thousands of friends before Covid killed her

Meet Robert Lewandowski, who put Messi, Ronald in shade

Meet Robert Lewandowski, who put Messi, Ronald in shade

UK museum slammed for 'dehumanising' sex trafficking

UK museum slammed for 'dehumanising' sex trafficking

 