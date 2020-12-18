DH Toon | Farmers' Protest: 'A true reformist, he never cared for MSPs!'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak about the "beneficial provisions" of the new farm laws during his virtual address to the farmers of Madhya Pradesh on Friday as part of a state-level programme, a senior official said.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar wrote an open letter to farmers reassuring the MSP and listing pro-farmer steps taken by the Modi government in the last six years.

With the Supreme Court now taking note of the farmer agitation and the Centre's strategy of "no repeal and fresh appeal" strategy not working, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar wrote a letter to farmers giving a fresh assurance about the continuance of minimum support price (MSP) after Home Minister Amit Shah huddled with senior ministers and BJP general secretaries to find a way out of the stalemate.

