DH Toon | Farmers' Protest: 'Govt ready to listen'

As agitating farmers went on a day-long hunger strike, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday stepped up efforts to reach out to farmers supporting the farm sector reforms, even as he held out an offer for talks with the protesting groups.

Seeking to portray acceptance of the reforms, Tomar met a delegation of farmers from All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC), founded by late Sharad Joshi, who declared their support for the farm sector reforms.

Reaching out to farmers in his address from Dhordo, a major tourist attraction in Kutch district, PM Modi said, "Friends, the agriculture reforms are exactly the same as sought by farmer bodies and even opposition parties for years. These opposition parties supported these laws when they were in power but couldn't make a decision. Now that these have become laws, they are misleading the farmers that their lands will be taken away."

