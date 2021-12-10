DH Toon | Farmers sow seeds of humility, end agitation

DH Toon | Farmers sow seeds of humility, end year-long agitation

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 10 2021, 07:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2021, 07:33 ist

Agitating farmers called off their 380-day-long protest against the three contentious farm laws on Thursday after the Central government gave signed written assurances, on an official letterhead, regarding five key demands of the protesting unions, including the withdrawal of cases lodged against protesters and minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
India News
Farmer's protest

Related videos

What's Brewing

It's official! Katrina and Vicky are now married

It's official! Katrina and Vicky are now married

Astronomers spot planet 10 times bigger than Jupiter

Astronomers spot planet 10 times bigger than Jupiter

Final moments of IAF chopper carrying CDS Rawat that crashed

Final moments of IAF chopper carrying CDS Rawat that crashed

Prabhas tops UK newspaper's South Asian celebrity list

Prabhas tops UK newspaper's South Asian celebrity list

Black flags in demand at Assam-Nagaland border

Black flags in demand at Assam-Nagaland border

No. of jailed scribes at global high in 2021: Report

No. of jailed scribes at global high in 2021: Report

 