DH Toon | Farmers sow seeds of humility, end year-long agitation

Agitating farmers called off their 380-day-long protest against the three contentious farm laws on Thursday after the Central government gave signed written assurances, on an official letterhead, regarding five key demands of the protesting unions, including the withdrawal of cases lodged against protesters and minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
