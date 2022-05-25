DH Toon | Feeding hate nourishes communalism

The Left Democratic Front at the Kerala state helm, led by Communist Party India (Marxist), is beleaguered by the allegations of communal appeasement for electoral gains. The CPM-led LDF is being accused of maintaining a soft approach against those caught hate-mongering.

The accusations come in the light of the communally inflammatory speeches and sloganeering incidents occurring across the state over the past several weeks. The most notable among these was the recent hate speech by political veteran P C George at a meet organised by Sangh Parivar outfits, and the inflammatory sloganeering by a boy during a march by the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The LDF is being accused of going soft on the perpetrators of hate-mongering and that it is in nexus with the communal outfits. The LDF, in its defence, is trying to counter it by alleging that the main opposition party, Congress, is the one maintaining nexus with fundamentalist outfits.

Read more