DH Toon | Freebie debate in the deep freeze?

The Congress on Thursday said the Election Commission's recent proposal to change the model code goes against the spirit of competitive politics and will be "yet another nail in the coffin of democracy".
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Speak Out: October 15, 2022
Whackyverse | A bye for Dada
Skipped polls? Expect call from EC
Govt staff donate Rs 80-100 cr for cow adoption scheme
Forget WFH, this country lets you work from pubs!
No Dalit, Adivasi or OBC heads Indian mainstream media
Damien Hirst burns artworks after collectors pick NFTs
Qatar WC will have areas for drunk fans to sober up