DH Toon | Freebie debate in the deep freeze?

DH Toon | Freebie debate in the deep freeze?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 15 2022, 06:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 06:41 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Congress on Thursday said the Election Commission's recent proposal to change the model code goes against the spirit of competitive politics and will be "yet another nail in the coffin of democracy".

Read more 
 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

revadi culture
India News
Poll freebies
DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Cartoon

What's Brewing

Speak Out: October 15, 2022

Speak Out: October 15, 2022

Whackyverse | A bye for Dada

Whackyverse | A bye for Dada

Skipped polls? Expect call from EC

Skipped polls? Expect call from EC

Govt staff donate Rs 80-100 cr for cow adoption scheme

Govt staff donate Rs 80-100 cr for cow adoption scheme

Forget WFH, this country lets you work from pubs!

Forget WFH, this country lets you work from pubs!

No Dalit, Adivasi or OBC heads Indian mainstream media

No Dalit, Adivasi or OBC heads Indian mainstream media

Damien Hirst burns artworks after collectors pick NFTs

Damien Hirst burns artworks after collectors pick NFTs

Qatar WC will have areas for drunk fans to sober up

Qatar WC will have areas for drunk fans to sober up

 