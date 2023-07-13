DH Toon | Fresh trouble for Brij Bhushan

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has landed himself in fresh trouble after the BJP strongman was seen misbehaving and breaking a television reporter's mic after he was asked a question about the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police on the basis of the sexual harassment allegations levelled by some top wrestlers on Wednesday.
