DH Toon | Fringe becomes mainstream in politics?

The Bajrang Dal has come to the forefront ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, slated to take place on May 10, with the Congress manifesto seeking to 'impose a ban' on such organisations that violate the law, equating it with the already outlawed Islamic Popular Front of India (PFI).
While the move has attracted backlash from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), the Congress spokesperson addressing reporters in Mangaluru asked whether it was wrong to seek a ban on organisations that threaten the sense of brotherhood in society.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike
A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth
In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu
SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral
PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar
For UP police nothing is 'virat' or 'gambhir'