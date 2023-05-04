DH Toon | Fringe becomes mainstream in politics?

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 04 2023, 07:00 ist
  • updated: May 04 2023, 07:40 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Bajrang Dal has come to the forefront ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, slated to take place on May 10, with the Congress manifesto seeking to 'impose a ban' on such organisations that violate the law, equating it with the already outlawed Islamic Popular Front of India (PFI).
While the move has attracted backlash from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), the Congress spokesperson addressing reporters in Mangaluru asked whether it was wrong to seek a ban on organisations that threaten the sense of brotherhood in society. 

Bajrang Dal
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
VHP
Congress
BJP
DH Toon

