DH Toon | G20 presidency can wait till polls are over

As India began its G20 presidency on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it will work to further promote oneness, inspired by the theme of "One Earth, One Family, One Future", and listed terror, climate change, pandemic as the greatest challenges that can be best fought together.
India's G20 priorities will be shaped in consultation with not just our G20 partners, but also our fellow travellers in the global South, whose voice often goes unheard, he said.
India's G20 agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive, he added.
