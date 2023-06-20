DH Toon | Gandhi peace prize for Gita Press

In what is being seen as a build-up to the inauguration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya in January 2024, the Modi government on Sunday decided to confer the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 on Gorakhpur-based Gita Press.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Himalayan glaciers to lose up to 75% of ice by 2100
IndiGo, AI order nearly 1K planes in less than 5 months
Youth chained, forced to act like dog in Bhopal; 3 held
When Sunak shared barfi made by mother with Zelenskyy
Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do winners get?
Church of England clergy demand pay rise for first time
Police provide security to 'Adipurush' dialogue writer