DH Toon | Gandhi peace prize for Gita Press

DH Toon | Gandhi peace prize for Gita Press

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 20 2023, 06:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 06:38 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

In what is being seen as a build-up to the inauguration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya in January 2024, the Modi government on Sunday decided to confer the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 on Gorakhpur-based Gita Press. 

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
India News
DH Cartoon
Toon
Gandhi Peace Prize

Related videos

What's Brewing

Himalayan glaciers to lose up to 75% of ice by 2100

Himalayan glaciers to lose up to 75% of ice by 2100

IndiGo, AI order nearly 1K planes in less than 5 months

IndiGo, AI order nearly 1K planes in less than 5 months

Youth chained, forced to act like dog in Bhopal; 3 held

Youth chained, forced to act like dog in Bhopal; 3 held

When Sunak shared barfi made by mother with Zelenskyy

When Sunak shared barfi made by mother with Zelenskyy

Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do winners get?

Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do winners get?

Church of England clergy demand pay rise for first time

Church of England clergy demand pay rise for first time

Police provide security to 'Adipurush' dialogue writer

Police provide security to 'Adipurush' dialogue writer

 