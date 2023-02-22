DH Toon | 'Gau Rakshaks: Young, poor and ignorant'

Rajasthan Police has seized a Haryana-registered SUV allegedly used by cow vigilantes in the abduction and murder of two men whose charred bodies were found in Bhiwani, officials said.
The Scorpio vehicle was recovered from Haryana based on the interrogation of accused Rinku Saini in the case. A total of nine accused, including Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar who runs a cow protection group, have been named in the case so far.
