DH Toon | GDP grew but domestic LPG price hiked again

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Sep 02 2021, 05:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 05:31 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The 20.1% GDP growth in the first quarter of 2021-22 is not surprising given the low base on which it has been measured. The first quarter of 2020-21 had seen a crash of 24% in GDP because of the nationwide pandemic lockdown, and the present growth figure should be seen in that context. 

