DH Toon | GDP grew but domestic LPG price hiked again

The 20.1% GDP growth in the first quarter of 2021-22 is not surprising given the low base on which it has been measured. The first quarter of 2020-21 had seen a crash of 24% in GDP because of the nationwide pandemic lockdown, and the present growth figure should be seen in that context.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Amazon's threatened species impacted by fires: Study
Japan needs tech workers. Can it find place for women?
This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density
When will the Delta Covid variant surge end?
Will the world formally recognise Taliban?
The man behind the rebuilding of 9/11's Ground Zero
Launching into space? Insurers baulk at new coverage
Heavy rains lash Maharashtra, Delhi: See pics
Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna added to Test squad
Why euphoria around Q1 GDP is misplaced