DH Toon | 'Share...holding' daily burden: No takers?

DH Toon | GoI holds largest stake in Vodafone Idea: 'Share...holding' daily burden, anyone?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Jan 13 2022, 07:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2022, 07:58 ist

"Government will remain an investor only. The companies will be run by the professionals. All the debt liabilities will remain responsibility of the companies. The companies have given us commitment," Vaishnaw told PTI in an interview.

What's Brewing

