DH Toon | 'Golden stick' gifted to Nehru

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • May 26 2023, 06:03 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 06:03 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The BJP on Thursday alleged that the Congress displayed disregard for Hindu traditions by calling the sacred 'Sengol' a "golden stick gifted" to former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and tucking it away in a museum.

Read more

