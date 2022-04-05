DH Toon | Government's 'Good-Food' guide

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 05 2022, 05:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2022, 05:42 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The fiscal policy of the Union government is highly paradoxical in nature while realising the growth targets. Deriving pieces of evidence from Budget-2022, which has overtly chosen the supply-side path and contradicted the fundamentals of ‘Keynesian economics’ (popularly known as demand-side economics) that showcases reluctance among the producers to produce in the absence of adequate demand.

