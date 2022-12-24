Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the government is keeping a close watch on inflation to ensure there is no surge in prices, and highlighted the targeted approach in pulling out the economy from pandemic disruptions without slipping into recession.
DH Toon | 'Govt keeping eye on inflation', says FM
