DH Toon | Govt, social media companies battle over new IT rules

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  Jun 06 2021
  • updated: Jun 06 2021, 07:58 ist

New rules require large social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to appoint a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and resident grievance officer, monitoring of objectionable content, preparing monthly compliance reports and removal of objectionable content. It also wants social media firms to adopt features such as traceability of messages and voluntary user verification, which they claim violates users' privacy.

Non-compliance with the rules would result in these platforms losing the intermediary status that provides them immunity from liabilities over any third-party data hosted by them. In other words, they could be liable for criminal action in case of complaints.

