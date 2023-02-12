DH Toon | Govt's V-Day 'moo've

DH Toon | Govt's V-Day 'moo've

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Feb 12 2023, 02:02 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2023, 08:05 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Amid criticism on social media, the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) on Friday said it withdrew the appeal to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day' following directions from the government."

As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for the celebration of Cow Hug Day on February 14, 2023, stands withdrawn," the board's secretary, S K Dutta, said in the latest notice on its website.

