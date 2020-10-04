DH Toon | Hathras case: Cremation of constitutional values?

According to the family, on September 17, the victim regained consciousness and mentioned that four men had raped her. On that day itself, the victim’s brothers registered a written complaint however did not receive a copy of the complaint.

The body of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died in a Delhi hospital a fortnight after she was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

