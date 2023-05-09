DH Toon | Helping out someone politically stranded in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's frequent visits to Karnataka for poll campaigning amid burning national issues, is working against the prospects of the BJP in the state, Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao said.
Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Rao said that there were enough burning issues in the country. Leaving all that aside, the PM is roaming the streets of Karnataka seeking votes for the BJP.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
SSLC toppers aspire to be doctors, astronauts
NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life
China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news
Witch-hunting survivors fight fresh battle in Jharkhand
Unseasonal snowfall in Kashmir affects normal life
NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes
Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation
India’s poor need a hand, not alms
How BBMP clears stray cows from streets
The ultimate guide to home insurance