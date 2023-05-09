DH Toon | Helping out someone politically stranded in Karnataka

DH Toon | Helping out someone stranded in K'taka

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 09 2023, 05:39 ist
  • updated: May 09 2023, 05:39 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's frequent visits to Karnataka for poll campaigning amid burning national issues, is working against the prospects of the BJP in the state, Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao said.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Rao said that there were enough burning issues in the country. Leaving all that aside, the PM is roaming the streets of Karnataka seeking votes for the BJP.

 

