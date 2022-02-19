DH Toon | History 'rewrites' itself

DH Toon | History 'rewrites' itself

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Feb 19 2022, 08:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2022, 08:31 ist

The government on Thursday summoned Singapore's envoy to New Delhi to the Ministry of External Affairs and lodged a protest after the city state's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong lauded Jawaharlal Nehru, and said that half of the parliamentarians in “Nehru's India” had criminal charges pending against them.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Jawaharlal Nehru
Democracy
Singapore

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | History 'rewrites' itself

DH Toon | History 'rewrites' itself

India to have 6L dollar-millionaire households: Hurun

India to have 6L dollar-millionaire households: Hurun

Open Sesame | Ukraine crisis

Open Sesame | Ukraine crisis

Disco stole thunder from Bappi’s soulful songs

Disco stole thunder from Bappi’s soulful songs

Have digital tools changed cartoons?

Have digital tools changed cartoons?

Syncretism in action

Syncretism in action

Student develops mini-oxygen plant in just eight months

Student develops mini-oxygen plant in just eight months

K'taka lecturer quits job over alleged bar on her hijab

K'taka lecturer quits job over alleged bar on her hijab

 