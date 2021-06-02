DH Toon | Home Ministry notice to Alapan Bandyopadhyay under Disaster Management Act

The Union Home Ministry has served a show-cause notice to just-retired Chief Secretary of West Bengal Alapan Bandyopadhyay under the Disaster Management Act, officials said.

A home ministry official said the notice was served on Bandyopadhyay hours before his retirement on Monday for refusing to comply with the Central government direction, which he said constituted a violation of section 51-B of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Read more here