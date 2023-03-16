DH Toon | Homeless now turn hopeless

The Nagpur police last week issued an order prohibiting beggars from gathering at places like traffic junctions, footpaths, traffic islands and dividers in the city amid rising complaints of harassment of motorists and pedestrians.
The order comes days before the G20 meet is scheduled to take place in Nagpur. As per an Indian Express report, many homeless residing in several pockets of the city said that officials asked them to leave the city citing the arrival of foreign dignitaries.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The Palestinians wrongly declared 'martyrs'
Rani shares experience of working with her 'hero' SRK
Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing
Manual scavenging claimed 90 lives in K'taka since 2020
Oscar-winning film to be screened at BIFFes 2023
Benzema guides Madrid past Liverpool to reach quarters