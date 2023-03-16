DH Toon | Homeless now turn hopeless

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  Mar 16 2023, 06:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2023, 06:53 ist

The Nagpur police last week issued an order prohibiting beggars from gathering at places like traffic junctions, footpaths, traffic islands and dividers in the city amid rising complaints of harassment of motorists and pedestrians.

The order comes days before the G20 meet is scheduled to take place in Nagpur. As per an Indian Express report, many homeless residing in several pockets of the city said that officials asked them to leave the city citing the arrival of foreign dignitaries.

Nagpur
Maharashtra
Indian news
G20
G20 summit
DH Toon
DH Cartoon

