DH Toon | Homeless now turn hopeless

The Nagpur police last week issued an order prohibiting beggars from gathering at places like traffic junctions, footpaths, traffic islands and dividers in the city amid rising complaints of harassment of motorists and pedestrians.

The order comes days before the G20 meet is scheduled to take place in Nagpur. As per an Indian Express report, many homeless residing in several pockets of the city said that officials asked them to leave the city citing the arrival of foreign dignitaries.

